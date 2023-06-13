Simple Sounds: 2023-06-13

- you am i – good mornin’
- tim minchin – rock n roll nerd
- kasey chambers – lose yourself
- spiderbait – fucken awesome
- beyonce’s fiances – christopher walken christopher running
- night rites – waiting for my spaceman
- the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
- slim jimz – 25
- jessica luxx – heavy lifting
- folk bitch trio – shivers (live)
- angie mcmahon – knowing me, knowing you
- tell mama – honey
- nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
- hustle house – honey trap
- 5 sided cube – your embrace (feat. lauren kate henderson)
- etta james – something’s got a hold on me
- molly rocket – rabbit hole
- dj tr!p – liquide air
- felix mir – clementina
- motez – praise
- peaches – boys wanna be her
- the dollyrots – da doo ron ron/ i wanna be sedated
- girl and girl – dance now
- sparks – you were meant for me
- dr hook – i got stoned and i missed it
- the public servants – no authority
- cg8 – goth girl
- sonic youth – kool thing
- the empty threats – evil eye
- david blumberg & the maraby band – football emotion
- bad//dreems – mallee
- gut health – shut down
- idles – anxiety
- pinch points – stock it
- fangz – fine without you
- teenage joans – superglue
- west thebarton – common sense self defence
