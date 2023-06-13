Simple Sounds: 2023-06-13

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. tim minchin – rock n roll nerd
  3. kasey chambers – lose yourself
  4. spiderbait – fucken awesome
  5. beyonce’s fiances – christopher walken christopher running
  6. night rites – waiting for my spaceman
  7. the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
  8. slim jimz – 25
  9. jessica luxx – heavy lifting
  10. folk bitch trio – shivers (live)
  11. angie mcmahon – knowing me, knowing you
  12. tell mama – honey
  13. nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
  14. hustle house – honey trap
  15. 5 sided cube – your embrace (feat. lauren kate henderson)
  16. etta james – something’s got a hold on me
  17. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  18. dj tr!p – liquide air
  19. felix mir – clementina
  20. motez – praise
  21. peaches – boys wanna be her
  22. the dollyrots – da doo ron ron/ i wanna be sedated
  23. girl and girl – dance now
  24. sparks – you were meant for me
  25. dr hook – i got stoned and i missed it
  26. the public servants – no authority
  27. cg8 – goth girl
  28. sonic youth – kool thing
  29. the empty threats – evil eye
  30. david blumberg & the maraby band – football emotion
  31. bad//dreems – mallee
  32. gut health – shut down
  33. idles – anxiety
  34. pinch points – stock it
  35. fangz – fine without you
  36. teenage joans – superglue
  37. west thebarton – common sense self defence
