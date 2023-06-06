Simple Sounds: 2023-06-06

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. pigasus – melt you down/throw yourself into the road
  3. butthole surfers – the hurdy gurdy man
  4. pere ubu – uh oh
  5. donovan – mellow yellow
  6. mellow yellow – amazed and confused
  7. kitchen witch – third eye
  8. budgie – napoleon bona-part one & two
  9. the merindas – history eraser
  10. tell mama – honey
  11. kurt vile – bottle it in
  12. elsy wameyo – river nile
  13. haiku hands – conclusions
  14. sleater kinney – start together
  15. start together – separate beds
  16. wireheads – hook echo
  17. the dare – sex
  18. jaguar jonze – who died and made you king
  19. sleaford mods – so trendy
  20. hot glue – the knife
  21. gretta ray – heartbreak baby
  22. groove armada – my friend
  23. slowmango – blob funk
  24. bad//dreems – southern heat
  25. mc5 – kick out the jams
  26. dead kennedys – let’s lynch the landlord
  27. star ten hash – metal chick
  28. kurralta park – all they want
  29. war room – pumpkins
  30. the man himself – what do you mean?
  31. elvis costello & the attractions – pump it up
  32. alexander flood – u r tha 1
  33. jen lush – lovers parting, dawn
  34. sunfruits – believe it all
  35. felix mir – dazed + woozy
