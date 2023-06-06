Simple Sounds: 2023-06-06

- you am i – good mornin’
- pigasus – melt you down/throw yourself into the road
- butthole surfers – the hurdy gurdy man
- pere ubu – uh oh
- donovan – mellow yellow
- mellow yellow – amazed and confused
- kitchen witch – third eye
- budgie – napoleon bona-part one & two
- the merindas – history eraser
- tell mama – honey
- kurt vile – bottle it in
- elsy wameyo – river nile
- haiku hands – conclusions
- sleater kinney – start together
- start together – separate beds
- wireheads – hook echo
- the dare – sex
- jaguar jonze – who died and made you king
- sleaford mods – so trendy
- hot glue – the knife
- gretta ray – heartbreak baby
- groove armada – my friend
- slowmango – blob funk
- bad//dreems – southern heat
- mc5 – kick out the jams
- dead kennedys – let’s lynch the landlord
- star ten hash – metal chick
- kurralta park – all they want
- war room – pumpkins
- the man himself – what do you mean?
- elvis costello & the attractions – pump it up
- alexander flood – u r tha 1
- jen lush – lovers parting, dawn
- sunfruits – believe it all
- felix mir – dazed + woozy
Reader's opinions