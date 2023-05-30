Simple Sounds: 2023-05-30

- you am i – good mornin’
- bloodloss – nutbush city limits
- leadfinger – no room at the inn
- nick cave & the bad seeds – dig, lazarus, dig!!!
- ryan martin john – concorde (feat alana jagt)
- tom tom club – wordy rappinghood
- haiku hands vs true vibenation – squat
- nylex – heavy air
- chelsea manor – round the twist
- velvet void – the pursuit
- day for caroline – diamond place
- maisie b – dreaming
- summer flake – last summer
- rebel yell, black dahlia – tnt
- genesis owusu – get inspired
- sleaford mods – jobseeker
- twine – my god
- cash savage & the last drinks – seahorse (i’ll be your rainy day)
- the tonight show – glenelg river
- bad//dreems – godless
- pere ubu – moss covered boondoggle
- athletic teenage joggers – birds
- ac/dc – let there be rock
- eddy current suppression ring – so many things
- L7 – hangin’ on the telephone
- the vains – pussy power
- screamfeeder – walls come tumbling down
- grace jones – demolition man
- the empty threats – k
- west thebarton – george michael
- wet leg – chaise longue
- babaganouj – she wears velvet
- junk harmony – billions
- cheap date – way that you love
- fangz – fine without you
- private function – don’t wanna go out on the weekend
- the far outs! – last night
- archie roach – heal the people
