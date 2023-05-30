Simple Sounds: 2023-05-30

Written by on May 30, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. bloodloss – nutbush city limits
  3. leadfinger – no room at the inn
  4. nick cave & the bad seeds – dig, lazarus, dig!!!
  5. ryan martin john – concorde (feat alana jagt)
  6. tom tom club – wordy rappinghood
  7. haiku hands vs true vibenation – squat
  8. nylex – heavy air
  9. chelsea manor – round the twist
  10. velvet void – the pursuit
  11. day for caroline – diamond place
  12. maisie b – dreaming
  13. summer flake – last summer
  14. rebel yell, black dahlia – tnt
  15. genesis owusu – get inspired
  16. sleaford mods – jobseeker
  17. twine – my god
  18. cash savage & the last drinks – seahorse (i’ll be your rainy day)
  19. the tonight show – glenelg river
  20. bad//dreems – godless
  21. pere ubu – moss covered boondoggle
  22. athletic teenage joggers – birds
  23. ac/dc – let there be rock
  24. eddy current suppression ring – so many things
  25. L7 – hangin’ on the telephone
  26. the vains – pussy power
  27. screamfeeder – walls come tumbling down
  28. grace jones – demolition man
  29. the empty threats – k
  30. west thebarton – george michael
  31. wet leg – chaise longue
  32. babaganouj – she wears velvet
  33. junk harmony – billions
  34. cheap date – way that you love
  35. fangz – fine without you
  36. private function – don’t wanna go out on the weekend
  37. the far outs! – last night
  38. archie roach – heal the people
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2023-05-30

Current track

Title

Artist