Simple Sounds: 2023-05-23

- you am i – good mornin’
- nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
- patti smith – people have the power
- warumpi band – blackfella/whitefella
- a. b. original – call ’em out
- the onos – banned at metro
- deep sea data – pillow talk
- avalon kane and stu patterson – rescue
- chop – jam 1
- maisie – free your mind
- bird detective – nosebleed section
- heinous crimes – popular music
- the hives – bogus operandi
- the used – giving up
- coldwave – twenty two
- twine – my god
- spitboy – violent tongue
- the distillers – l.a. girl
- teenage joans – superglue
- the maggie pills – the freedom club
- stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – jolene
- civic – chase the dragon
- kasey chambers – lose yourself
- the 745 – goth rock
- snarskicircuslindyband – mexico, i have never been there
- the public servants – flexitime sexytime
- tex perkins and the fat rubber band – around the world
- bad//dreems – godless
- pinch points – copper
- alexander flood – deja vu
- day for caroline – diamond place
- tell mama – freedom rising
- ella ion – hang me out
- east brunswick all girls choir – steeple people
- coda chroma – i’m not fighting it
- the bandshe – periodic table
