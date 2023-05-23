Simple Sounds: 2023-05-23

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
  3. patti smith – people have the power
  4. warumpi band – blackfella/whitefella
  5. a. b. original – call ’em out
  6. the onos – banned at metro
  7. deep sea data – pillow talk
  8. avalon kane and stu patterson – rescue
  9. chop – jam 1
  10. maisie – free your mind
  11. bird detective – nosebleed section
  12. heinous crimes – popular music
  13. the hives – bogus operandi
  14. the used – giving up
  15. coldwave – twenty two
  16. twine – my god
  17. spitboy – violent tongue
  18. the distillers – l.a. girl
  19. teenage joans – superglue
  20. the maggie pills – the freedom club
  21. stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – jolene
  22. civic – chase the dragon
  23. kasey chambers – lose yourself
  24. the 745 – goth rock
  25. snarskicircuslindyband – mexico, i have never been there
  26. the public servants – flexitime sexytime
  27. tex perkins and the fat rubber band – around the world
  28. bad//dreems – godless
  29. pinch points – copper
  30. alexander flood – deja vu
  31. day for caroline – diamond place
  32. tell mama – freedom rising
  33. ella ion – hang me out
  34. east brunswick all girls choir – steeple people
  35. coda chroma – i’m not fighting it
  36. the bandshe – periodic table
