Simple Sounds: 2023-05-16

- you am i – good mornin’
- hiatus kaiyote – canopic jar
- mono kiosko – buzz bomb
- the smashing pumpkins – bullet with butterfly wings
- dawn landes and justin townes earle – do i ever cross your mind?
- the loud abouts – tent city
- station road – silent tattoo
- wing defence – c4 miles
- los palms – sandy
- ryan martin john – bourbon st
- nancy bates – old black woman
- emily cole – run
- bromham – people i’ve known
- last days of kali – diaspora
- felix mir – dazed & woozy
- en vogue – free your mind
- haiku hands – shoot the shot
- teenage joans – superglue
- steve mason – i’m on my way
- cash savage & the last drinks – so this is love
- gabriella cilmi – echo beach
- painters & dockers – log on log off
- molly rocket – rabbit hole
- the bandshe – hot mess
- amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
- slowmango – blob funk
- ganga giri – didjeri funk
- sons of zoku – earth chant
- nice biscuit – i feel love
- loren kate – nobody knows
- avalon kane and stu patterson – rescue
- alexander flood – u r tha 1
- trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
- snarskicircuslindyband – shane o mara wore mascara
- wireheads – hook echo
- sean kemp – smile
