Simple Sounds: 2023-05-16

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. hiatus kaiyote – canopic jar
  3. mono kiosko – buzz bomb
  4. the smashing pumpkins – bullet with butterfly wings
  5. dawn landes and justin townes earle – do i ever cross your mind?
  6. the loud abouts – tent city
  7. station road – silent tattoo
  8. wing defence – c4 miles
  9. los palms – sandy
  10. ryan martin john – bourbon st
  11. nancy bates – old black woman
  12. emily cole – run
  13. bromham – people i’ve known
  14. last days of kali – diaspora
  15. felix mir – dazed & woozy
  16. en vogue – free your mind
  17. haiku hands – shoot the shot
  18. teenage joans – superglue
  19. steve mason – i’m on my way
  20. cash savage & the last drinks – so this is love
  21. gabriella cilmi – echo beach
  22. painters & dockers – log on log off
  23. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  24. the bandshe – hot mess
  25. amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
  26. slowmango – blob funk
  27. ganga giri – didjeri funk
  28. sons of zoku – earth chant
  29. nice biscuit – i feel love
  30. loren kate – nobody knows
  31. avalon kane and stu patterson – rescue
  32. alexander flood – u r tha 1
  33. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  34. snarskicircuslindyband – shane o mara wore mascara
  35. wireheads – hook echo
  36. sean kemp – smile
