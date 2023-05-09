Simple Sounds: 2023-05-09

- you am i – good mornin’
- blood plastic – platelets
- the dunes – when you wake up
- glass skies – good times
- junk harmony – hopeless
- jessica lux – heavy lifting
- my cherie – healing in the glimmer sun
- emily cole – run
- snarskicircuslindyband – wait for me
- molly rocket – rabbit hole
- body type – miss the world
- the fever breaks – devil girl
- jack white – would you fight for my love?
- tex perkins and the fat rubber band – brand new man
- dingoes – going down again
- jess johns – crazy
- cash savage & the last drinks – every day is the same
- slowmango – ACE
- st morris sinners – praying mantis sally
- pixies – vamos
- moody beaches – golden days
- full flower moon band – highway
- yeah yeah yeahs – heads will roll
- feist – love who we are meant to
- cable ties – time for you
- wireheads – hook echo
- west thebarton – george michael
- the overits – fight the fights
- the uglies – life is boring
- johnny dole and the scabs – my generation
- lola – billionaire
- sleaford mods – d.i.why
- slag queens – best western
- viagra boys – punk rock loser
- the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
- busseys – swear it was true
- sharon van etten – used to it
- shadow ministers – boogie
- nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
- the cortex shift – sluicing is not the answer
Reader's opinions