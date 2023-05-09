Simple Sounds: 2023-05-09

May 9, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. blood plastic – platelets
  3. the dunes – when you wake up
  4. glass skies – good times
  5. junk harmony – hopeless
  6. jessica lux – heavy lifting
  7. my cherie – healing in the glimmer sun
  8. emily cole – run
  9. snarskicircuslindyband – wait for me
  10. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  11. body type – miss the world
  12. the fever breaks – devil girl
  13. jack white – would you fight for my love?
  14. tex perkins and the fat rubber band – brand new man
  15. dingoes – going down again
  16. jess johns – crazy
  17. cash savage & the last drinks – every day is the same
  18. slowmango – ACE
  19. st morris sinners – praying mantis sally
  20. pixies – vamos
  21. moody beaches – golden days
  22. full flower moon band – highway
  23. yeah yeah yeahs – heads will roll
  24. feist – love who we are meant to
  25. cable ties – time for you
  26. wireheads – hook echo
  27. west thebarton – george michael
  28. the overits – fight the fights
  29. the uglies – life is boring
  30. johnny dole and the scabs – my generation
  31. lola – billionaire
  32. sleaford mods – d.i.why
  33. slag queens – best western
  34. viagra boys – punk rock loser
  35. the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
  36. busseys – swear it was true
  37. sharon van etten – used to it
  38. shadow ministers – boogie
  39. nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
  40. the cortex shift – sluicing is not the answer
