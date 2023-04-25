Simple Sounds: 2023-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the herd – i was only 19
  3. the andrews sisters – rum & coca cola
  4. chica chica electrica – dancing with the diggers
  5. max savage & the false idols – anzac day
  6. war room – the trouble with me
  7. kitchen witch – sunrise
  8. the lazy eyes – the seaside
  9. mgmt – when you die
  10. kasey chambers – lose yourself – live at the civic theatre
  11. jess johns – stranger
  12. jessica luxx – heavy lifting
  13. janis joplin – cry baby
  14. marlon williams – easy does it
  15. caiti baker – mellow down easy
  16. spiritualized – come together
  17. placement – disintegrate
  18. cash savage & the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
  19. the empty threats – evil eye
  20. the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
  21. stork – best friend
  22. teen jesus and the jean teasers – lights out
  23. the buoys – bad habit
  24. chainsaw preachers – culture war
  25. the munch – puddle
  26. the goon sax – she knows
  27. violet harlot – demon girl
  28. west thebarton – george michael
  29. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  30. cousin tony’s brand new firebird – cool parties
  31. st morris sinners – bfbf
  32. twine – seachange
  33. sordid ordeal – great ocean road
  34. junk harmony – billions
  35. bend – schwendy bend
  36. pigasus – stargazer
