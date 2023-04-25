Simple Sounds: 2023-04-25

- you am i – good mornin’
- the herd – i was only 19
- the andrews sisters – rum & coca cola
- chica chica electrica – dancing with the diggers
- max savage & the false idols – anzac day
- war room – the trouble with me
- kitchen witch – sunrise
- the lazy eyes – the seaside
- mgmt – when you die
- kasey chambers – lose yourself – live at the civic theatre
- jess johns – stranger
- jessica luxx – heavy lifting
- janis joplin – cry baby
- marlon williams – easy does it
- caiti baker – mellow down easy
- spiritualized – come together
- placement – disintegrate
- cash savage & the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
- the empty threats – evil eye
- the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
- stork – best friend
- teen jesus and the jean teasers – lights out
- the buoys – bad habit
- chainsaw preachers – culture war
- the munch – puddle
- the goon sax – she knows
- violet harlot – demon girl
- west thebarton – george michael
- molly rocket – rabbit hole
- cousin tony’s brand new firebird – cool parties
- st morris sinners – bfbf
- twine – seachange
- sordid ordeal – great ocean road
- junk harmony – billions
- bend – schwendy bend
- pigasus – stargazer
Reader's opinions