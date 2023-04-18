Simple Sounds: 2023-04-18

- you am i – good mornin’
- mono kiosko – buzz bomb
- bhdb – call them home (buzz remix)
- chicks on speed – buzz
- dead kennedys – buzzbomb
- big wett – number 1 pussy
- the avalanches – frontier psychiatrist
- slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
- quartz pistol – clay
- cable ties – time for you
- san cisco – horoscope
- habibi – siin
- blowers – sick of you
- private function – evie part 4
- the slits – earthbeat
- kasabian – fire
- war room – the trouble with me
- openfire – worth a damn
- the dainty morsels – mr & mrs soil
- colourblind – changing seasons
- twine – same old problems
- viagra boys – shrimp shack
- dark dayz – scream
- amyl & the sniffers – born to be alive
- L7 – pretend we’re dead
- chainsaw preachers – new normal
- the public servants – stop thief
- a swayze & the ghosts – connect to consume
- the prodigy – firestarter (empirion mix)
- king stingray – milkumana
- haiku hands – not about you
- pool toy – festival state
- axe & the ivory – pinball machine
- twice lichen – mango seasons over
