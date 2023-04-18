Simple Sounds: 2023-04-18

April 18, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. mono kiosko – buzz bomb
  3. bhdb – call them home (buzz remix)
  4. chicks on speed – buzz
  5. dead kennedys – buzzbomb
  6. big wett – number 1 pussy
  7. the avalanches – frontier psychiatrist
  8. slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
  9. quartz pistol – clay
  10. cable ties – time for you
  11. san cisco – horoscope
  12. habibi – siin
  13. blowers – sick of you
  14. private function – evie part 4
  15. the slits – earthbeat
  16. kasabian – fire
  17. war room – the trouble with me
  18. openfire – worth a damn
  19. the dainty morsels – mr & mrs soil
  20. colourblind – changing seasons
  21. twine – same old problems
  22. viagra boys – shrimp shack
  23. dark dayz – scream
  24. amyl & the sniffers – born to be alive
  25. L7 – pretend we’re dead
  26. chainsaw preachers – new normal
  27. the public servants – stop thief
  28. a swayze & the ghosts – connect to consume
  29. the prodigy – firestarter (empirion mix)
  30. king stingray – milkumana
  31. haiku hands – not about you
  32. pool toy – festival state
  33. axe & the ivory – pinball machine
  34. twice lichen – mango seasons over
