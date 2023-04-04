Simple Sounds: 2023-04-04

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. ben gel – dance, dance, dance, dance, dance to the radio
  3. dicklord – moll on the doll
  4. flangipanis – getting shit for free
  5. cull the band – you don’t wanna know
  6. hagol – gates of steel
  7. blood plastic – platelets
  8. quartz pistol – clay
  9. balaklava blues – let me out
  10. itchy & the nits – dreamboat
  11. teen jesus & the jean teasers – up to summit
  12. the sweaty bettys – skin deep
  13. lime spiders – slave girl
  14. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  15. boygenius – $20
  16. x ray spex – the day the world turned day-glo
  17. the riot – idea of you
  18. perdition – just one mistake
  19. guitar wolf – gimme some lovin’
  20. lola – all my friends are dead
  21. dune rats – dalai lama big banana marijuana
  22. mom jeans – edward 40hands
  23. jessie’s overalls – growing up
  24. teenage joans – terrible
  25. mum friends – woke fuckboy
  26. kate bush – babooshka
  27. marc rebillet – fuck donald trump
  28. motez – reset
  29. groove armada – easy
  30. the maggie pills – hope is a risk
  31. origami angel – judge
  32. stabbitha & the knifey wifey – the interwebs stole my brain
  33. trungllion horsepower – par for the course
  34. stolen youth – desensitised
  35. the empty threats – boys in the gutter
  36. bec stevens – james’ song
  37. tash sultana – james dean
  38. dry cleaning – tony speaks!
  39. lucid brew – get a move on
  40. the murlocs – initiative
  41. slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
  42. baker boy – song 2
  43. the shadow ministers – my desire
  44. yothu yindi – treaty
