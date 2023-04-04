Simple Sounds: 2023-04-04

- you am i – good mornin’
- ben gel – dance, dance, dance, dance, dance to the radio
- dicklord – moll on the doll
- flangipanis – getting shit for free
- cull the band – you don’t wanna know
- hagol – gates of steel
- blood plastic – platelets
- quartz pistol – clay
- balaklava blues – let me out
- itchy & the nits – dreamboat
- teen jesus & the jean teasers – up to summit
- the sweaty bettys – skin deep
- lime spiders – slave girl
- trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
- boygenius – $20
- x ray spex – the day the world turned day-glo
- the riot – idea of you
- perdition – just one mistake
- guitar wolf – gimme some lovin’
- lola – all my friends are dead
- dune rats – dalai lama big banana marijuana
- mom jeans – edward 40hands
- jessie’s overalls – growing up
- teenage joans – terrible
- mum friends – woke fuckboy
- kate bush – babooshka
- marc rebillet – fuck donald trump
- motez – reset
- groove armada – easy
- the maggie pills – hope is a risk
- origami angel – judge
- stabbitha & the knifey wifey – the interwebs stole my brain
- trungllion horsepower – par for the course
- stolen youth – desensitised
- the empty threats – boys in the gutter
- bec stevens – james’ song
- tash sultana – james dean
- dry cleaning – tony speaks!
- lucid brew – get a move on
- the murlocs – initiative
- slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
- baker boy – song 2
- the shadow ministers – my desire
- yothu yindi – treaty
Reader's opinions