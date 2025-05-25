Set The Controls: 2025-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2025

  1. John McKay – Fun on the Floor
  2. Nightsister – One More Night
  3. Now – A Hat to Match
  4. Now – In Pathecolor
  5. Bachelor Pad – B-52’sTattoo
  6. The Lounge – Lurid
  7. Potpourri – Dearly Departed
  8. The None – At Hope
  9. The Noise – Think about Tomorrow, Tomorrow
  10. The Nature Strip – Wavelength
  11. Tom Robinson – Atmospherics
  12. Double Virgo – Bemused
  13. Echo and the Bunnymen – Turquoise Days
  14. Manuela – Coniine
  15. Colour Box – Tarantula
  16. Moon Rituals – Aura
  17. Kitchens of Distinction – Escape
  18. John McKay – Taken for Granted
  19. The Springfields – Are We Going to Be Alright?
  20. Jadu Heart – Heaven
  21. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Drop Dead
  22. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  23. Now – Pointe Shoes
  24. Now – Art Forger
  25. Love Spells – Lovers Only
  26. Felt – Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow
  27. Hattie Cooke – Forest Floor
  28. Stereolab – Melodie is a Wound
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Prison Show: 2025-05-25

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-05-25

Current track

Title

Artist