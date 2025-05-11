Set The Controls: 2025-05-11

- Nightsister – Say You Love Me
- Echo and the Bunnymen – Heaven Up Here
- Hattie Cooke – Forest Floor
- Au Pairs – Dear John
- Stereolab – Melodie is a Wound
- God – My Pal
- Bauhaus – Spirit
- April Magazine – After You
- New Order – Leave Me Alone
- Southpacific – Parallel Lines
- Southpacific – E10@182
- Omni – After Dinner
- The Scientists – High Noon
- Deep Sea Data – I’ll Be Seeing you around
- The Gist – Love at First Sight
- Jadu Heart – Post Romance
- Jadu Heart – Heaven
- Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
- Squarepusher – An Arched Pathway
- The Beltane Tape – Side One
Reader's opinions