Set The Controls: 2025-05-11

May 11, 2025

  1. Nightsister – Say You Love Me
  2. Echo and the Bunnymen – Heaven Up Here
  3. Hattie Cooke – Forest Floor
  4. Au Pairs – Dear John
  5. Stereolab – Melodie is a Wound
  6. God – My Pal
  7. Bauhaus – Spirit
  8. April Magazine – After You
  9. New Order – Leave Me Alone
  10. Southpacific – Parallel Lines
  11. Southpacific – E10@182
  12. Omni – After Dinner
  13. The Scientists – High Noon
  14. Deep Sea Data – I’ll Be Seeing you around
  15. The Gist – Love at First Sight
  16. Jadu Heart – Post Romance
  17. Jadu Heart – Heaven
  18. Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
  19. Squarepusher – An Arched Pathway
  20. The Beltane Tape – Side One
