Set The Controls: 2025-04-13

  1. Black Helium – Curtains at the Mausoleum
  2. Lifeguard – Alarm
  3. Deep Sea Data – Free as DSD
  4. Deep Sea Data – Sun Gods
  5. Josef K – Variation of Scene
  6. Jadu Heart – U
  7. Jadu Heart – Post Romance
  8. Nuvo Bloc – Western Drugs
  9. Nuvo Bloc – I’m a Rock
  10. Painting – AI Absolutely
  11. Lifeguard – It Will Get Worse
  12. Anika – Walk Away
  13. Anika – Oxygen
  14. New Order – Leave Me Alone
  15. April Magazine – Interlude
  16. April Magazine – Hallway
  17. The Psychedelic Furs – Sister Europe
  18. The Postmen – Justified
  19. The Genevieves – Keith
  20. Teardrop Explodes – …… and the Fighting Takes Over
  21. Magic Shoppe – Patty Hearse
  22. Magic Shoppe – A Star Turns Blue
  23. Carnations – I Die
  24. Skeleten – Love Enemy
  25. My Bloody Valentine – Lose My Breath
  26. Thus Love – All Pleasure
  27. Cindy Lee – Government Cheque
