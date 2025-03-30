Set The Controls: 2025-03-30

  1. Nightsister – Lost in a Past Life
  2. Lifeguard – Alarm
  3. Cindy Lee – Always Dreaming
  4. Deep Sea Data – Burn It Down
  5. Young Marble Giants – Final Day
  6. Young Marble Giants – Radio Silents
  7. Laughing Clowns – Law of Nature
  8. Danielle Dax – Big Hollow Man
  9. King Hannah – Leftovers
  10. McCarthy – Red Sleeping Beauty
  11. The Genevieves – Keith
  12. Jadu Heart – Mild to Moderate Pain
  13. My Bloody Valentine – Soon
  14. Two Lone Swordsmen – Sex Beat (Remix)
  15. The Great Leap Forward – Cold In Summer (grooze mix)
  16. Bambara – Pray to Me
  17. Troth – Amarant
  18. The Serfs – Bodies in Water
  19. Teardrop Explodes – When I Dream
  20. Equal Local – Lamp That
  21. The Limp – Pony Club
  22. Nightsister – One More Night
  23. Godspeed You! Black Emporer – Rainbows Cast In Lead
