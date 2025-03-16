Set The Controls: 2025-03-16
- Two Lone Swordsmen – Kamanda’s Response
- Deradoorian – Set Me Free
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Thus Love – Anathema
- Magazine – Parade
- Orchid Mantis – Spirit Circle
- Band of Holy Joy – A Glorious Morning in Orton Street
- Viv Albertine – I Want More
- God – My Pal
- Magazine – About the Weather
- Now – The Ballad of Joy Bang
- Nightsister – One More Night
- Shake 288 – Flawd
- Nuvo Bloc – Western Drugs
- Magazine – You Never Knew Me