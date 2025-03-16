Set The Controls: 2025-03-16

Written by on March 16, 2025

  1. Two Lone Swordsmen – Kamanda’s Response
  2. Deradoorian – Set Me Free
  3. The Genevieves – Parts
  4. Thus Love – Anathema
  5. Magazine – Parade
  6. Orchid Mantis – Spirit Circle
  7. Band of Holy Joy – A Glorious Morning in Orton Street
  8. Viv Albertine – I Want More
  9. God – My Pal
  10. Magazine – About the Weather
  11. Now – The Ballad of Joy Bang
  12. Nightsister – One More Night
  13. Shake 288 – Flawd
  14. Nuvo Bloc – Western Drugs
  15. Magazine – You Never Knew Me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-16

Current track

Title

Artist