Set The Controls: 2025-03-02

Written by on March 2, 2025

  1. Deep Sea Data – German Movie
  2. Two Lone Swordsmen – Sex Beat (Remix Instrumental)
  3. God – My Pal
  4. Watch Paint Dry – Farm Country
  5. Nightsister – Devour You
  6. Wipers – Can This Be
  7. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Greygreen
  8. Other People’s Children – Sea Vacation
  9. Now – In Pathecolor
  10. Echo and the Bunnymen – Crystal Days
  11. Jade Imagine – Hot Bath
  12. The Jam – Going Underground
  13. The Jam – Funeral Pyre
  14. The Laughing Chimes – Atrophy
  15. Display Homes – Block
  16. Blood Cookie – A Feeling
  17. Potpourri – Dearly Departed
  18. Caribou – Do Without You
  19. Maribou State – II Remember
  20. Louis Prince – The Number Thirteen
  21. Tubby Justice – Thin Skin
  22. Deep Sea Data – Burn it Down
  23. House of All – Born at Dawn And Dead at Sunset
  24. Thus Love – Family Man
  25. Love Spells – With Only Your Mouth
  26. Mildred Maude – Trevena
