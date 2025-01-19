Set The Controls: 2025-01-19

- Nightsister – Say You Love Me
- The Bordellos with Dee Claw – The Gospel According to Julian Cope
- Smirk – Gods Light
- Cindy Lee – Stone Faces
- Magic Shoppe – A Star Turns Blue
- The Psychedelic Furs – India
- Office for Personal Development – Take Me Back
- Magazine – About the Weather
- Peel Dream Magazine – Lie in the Gutter
- Clan of Xymox – Louise
- Andy Bell – i’m in love …….
- Shake 288 – No Death
- The Montgolfier Brothers – The World is Flat
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Girl with the Black Eyes
- Skeet – Brief Call
- Tubby Justice – Thin Skin
- Sea Shapes – I Can’t Go Back
- DO RE Mi – Man Overboard
- DO RE Mi – The Waiting Room
- The Great Divides – Soft Sound of Sand
- Nightsister – One More Night
- A Primary Industry – Heart of Glass
- Warm Currency – Her House
- Nuvo Bloc – Living Brigade
- Throwing Muses – Summer of Love
- Talking Heads – Mind
- A Certain Ratio – It All Comess Down to This
