Set The Controls: 2025-01-19

Written by on January 19, 2025

  1. Nightsister – Say You Love Me
  2. The Bordellos with Dee Claw – The Gospel According to Julian Cope
  3. Smirk – Gods Light
  4. Cindy Lee – Stone Faces
  5. Magic Shoppe – A Star Turns Blue
  6. The Psychedelic Furs – India
  7. Office for Personal Development – Take Me Back
  8. Magazine – About the Weather
  9. Peel Dream Magazine – Lie in the Gutter
  10. Clan of Xymox – Louise
  11. Andy Bell – i’m in love …….
  12. Shake 288 – No Death
  13. The Montgolfier Brothers – The World is Flat
  14. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Girl with the Black Eyes
  15. Skeet – Brief Call
  16. Tubby Justice – Thin Skin
  17. Sea Shapes – I Can’t Go Back
  18. DO RE Mi – Man Overboard
  19. DO RE Mi – The Waiting Room
  20. The Great Divides – Soft Sound of Sand
  21. Nightsister – One More Night
  22. A Primary Industry – Heart of Glass
  23. Warm Currency – Her House
  24. Nuvo Bloc – Living Brigade
  25. Throwing Muses – Summer of Love
  26. Talking Heads – Mind
  27. A Certain Ratio – It All Comess Down to This
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Prison Show: 2025-01-19

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-19

Current track

Title

Artist