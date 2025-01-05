Set The Controls: 2025-01-05

Written by on January 5, 2025

  1. The Bodines – Therese
  2. Sunny Morris – Creatures
  3. April Magazine – Brighter
  4. April Magazine – Another Day
  5. Glass Beach – Rare Animal
  6. Nightsister – Say you Love Me
  7. Skeleten – Bodys Chorus
  8. Sardine v – I Hate You
  9. Suuns – Watch You, Watch Me
  10. Boptronics – Another Life
  11. Charlie Ivan Band – Southwest Wind
  12. The Dentists – Peppermint Dreams
  13. Chalk – Claw
  14. Wolfgang Press – Hammer the Halo
  15. Humanist – Brother (featuring Dave Gahan)
  16. Catalogue – Suburban Girls
  17. King of the Slums – Summer Scribbler
  18. Nightsister – Bleach
  19. Nightsister – One More Night
  20. Display Homes – That Won’t/That Will
  21. Software Seduction – Try
  22. Beak – The Seal
  23. XTC – Towers of London
  24. Maruja – The Invisible Men
  25. Close Lobsters – Flowers in Bloom
  26. Whirr – Swing Me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-05

Current track

Title

Artist