Set The Controls: 2025-01-05

- The Bodines – Therese
- Sunny Morris – Creatures
- April Magazine – Brighter
- April Magazine – Another Day
- Glass Beach – Rare Animal
- Nightsister – Say you Love Me
- Skeleten – Bodys Chorus
- Sardine v – I Hate You
- Suuns – Watch You, Watch Me
- Boptronics – Another Life
- Charlie Ivan Band – Southwest Wind
- The Dentists – Peppermint Dreams
- Chalk – Claw
- Wolfgang Press – Hammer the Halo
- Humanist – Brother (featuring Dave Gahan)
- Catalogue – Suburban Girls
- King of the Slums – Summer Scribbler
- Nightsister – Bleach
- Nightsister – One More Night
- Display Homes – That Won’t/That Will
- Software Seduction – Try
- Beak – The Seal
- XTC – Towers of London
- Maruja – The Invisible Men
- Close Lobsters – Flowers in Bloom
- Whirr – Swing Me
Reader's opinions