Set The Controls: 2024-12-22

  1. Soft Cell – Numbers
  2. Cindy Lee – Diamond Jubilee
  3. Cath Carroll – Send Me Over
  4. Blushing – Tamagotchi
  5. Shake 288 – Heaven and Earth
  6. Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer
  7. Display Homes – Climate Change
  8. Sardine V – Sabotage
  9. Half-Life Souvenir – Cascade
  10. The Brilliant Corners – Brian Rix
  11. Nightsister – Love in a Past Life
  12. Caligula – Sound Off
  13. Love Spells – With Only Your Mouth
  14. Public Image Ltd – Public Image
  15. Witness. – Old Lover’s Eyes
  16. Paul Haig – Christiana
  17. Durutti Column – Christmas for your Thoughts
  18. Software Seduction – Truth Decay
  19. Software Seduction – The Warmest Places are the Savage Ones
  20. Boptronics – Flight of Fancy
  21. Skeleten – Bodys Chorus
  22. Paul Haig – Big Blue World
  23. His His – Cabra
  24. Laetitia Sadier – Quantum Soup
  25. Cindy Lee – Government Cheque
  26. The Balancing Act – Zig Zag Wanderer
  27. Talk Talk – Happiness is Easy
  28. Homer – Star Select
