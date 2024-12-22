Set The Controls: 2024-12-22

- Soft Cell – Numbers
- Cindy Lee – Diamond Jubilee
- Cath Carroll – Send Me Over
- Blushing – Tamagotchi
- Shake 288 – Heaven and Earth
- Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer
- Display Homes – Climate Change
- Sardine V – Sabotage
- Half-Life Souvenir – Cascade
- The Brilliant Corners – Brian Rix
- Nightsister – Love in a Past Life
- Caligula – Sound Off
- Love Spells – With Only Your Mouth
- Public Image Ltd – Public Image
- Witness. – Old Lover’s Eyes
- Paul Haig – Christiana
- Durutti Column – Christmas for your Thoughts
- Software Seduction – Truth Decay
- Software Seduction – The Warmest Places are the Savage Ones
- Boptronics – Flight of Fancy
- Skeleten – Bodys Chorus
- Paul Haig – Big Blue World
- His His – Cabra
- Laetitia Sadier – Quantum Soup
- Cindy Lee – Government Cheque
- The Balancing Act – Zig Zag Wanderer
- Talk Talk – Happiness is Easy
- Homer – Star Select
Reader's opinions