Set The Controls: 2024-12-08

- His His – Cabra
- Ghostwoman – Highly Unlikely
- Current Joys – Blondie
- Primal Scream – Velocity Girl
- Strawberry Switchblade – Spanish Song (Don’t Go)
- Teeth and Tongue – Are You Satisfied?
- Bar Italia – Nurse!
- Shake 288 – Heaven and Earth
- Shake 288 – Fun Times
- The Hammerhorrors – The Shape in the Shadows
- Homer – Start Select
- Protomartyr – My Children
- A Certain Ratio – Knife Slits Water
- Modal Melodies – Driving
- Cindy Lee – Always Dreaming
- The Reels – Comedy
- Anthony Moore (with Ian McCulloch) – Me and Neil Diamond
- Nick Drake – One of these Things First
- The Bathers – The Night is Young
- Talking Heads – Air
- Wolfgang Press – Reset Your Mind
- Wolfgang Press – Heart of Stone
- Daniel Avery – Heavy Rain
- April Magazine – Another Day
- Banangun – Free Energy
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
