Set The Controls: 2024-12-08

Written by on December 8, 2024

  1. His His – Cabra
  2. Ghostwoman – Highly Unlikely
  3. Current Joys – Blondie
  4. Primal Scream – Velocity Girl
  5. Strawberry Switchblade – Spanish Song (Don’t Go)
  6. Teeth and Tongue – Are You Satisfied?
  7. Bar Italia – Nurse!
  8. Shake 288 – Heaven and Earth
  9. Shake 288 – Fun Times
  10. The Hammerhorrors – The Shape in the Shadows
  11. Homer – Start Select
  12. Protomartyr – My Children
  13. A Certain Ratio – Knife Slits Water
  14. Modal Melodies – Driving
  15. Cindy Lee – Always Dreaming
  16. The Reels – Comedy
  17. Anthony Moore (with Ian McCulloch) – Me and Neil Diamond
  18. Nick Drake – One of these Things First
  19. The Bathers – The Night is Young
  20. Talking Heads – Air
  21. Wolfgang Press – Reset Your Mind
  22. Wolfgang Press – Heart of Stone
  23. Daniel Avery – Heavy Rain
  24. April Magazine – Another Day
  25. Banangun – Free Energy
  26. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
