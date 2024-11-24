Set The Controls: 2024-11-24

- Caligula – The Bluff
- Dntel – Umbrella
- Cindylee – Stone Faces
- Felt – Vasco Da Gama
- Deep Sea Data – Flower Power
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- The Submarines – Grey Skies Blue
- Cass McCombs – County Line
- My Bloody Valentine – Slow
- The Wolfgang Press – 21st Century
- The Wolfgang Press – I Am the Crime
- Good Morning – Soft Rock Band
- Echo and the Bunnymen – My Life’s the Disease
- Ian McCulloch – All My Colours (Zimbo)
- Talk Talk – Happiness is Easy
- Double Virgo – Were There Originals
- Talking Heads – Heaven
- Bananagun – Free Energy
- Close Lobsters – Pathetic Trivia
- Lo Moon – Waiting A Lifetime
- Josef K – Variation of Scene
- Josef K – It’s Kinda Funny
- Winter Moon – Who Are You
- The Field – They Won’t See Me
- Robert Rental – Voice
Reader's opinions