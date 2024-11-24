Set The Controls: 2024-11-24

Written by on November 24, 2024

  1. Caligula – The Bluff
  2. Dntel – Umbrella
  3. Cindylee – Stone Faces
  4. Felt – Vasco Da Gama
  5. Deep Sea Data – Flower Power
  6. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  7. The Submarines – Grey Skies Blue
  8. Cass McCombs – County Line
  9. My Bloody Valentine – Slow
  10. The Wolfgang Press – 21st Century
  11. The Wolfgang Press – I Am the Crime
  12. Good Morning – Soft Rock Band
  13. Echo and the Bunnymen – My Life’s the Disease
  14. Ian McCulloch – All My Colours (Zimbo)
  15. Talk Talk – Happiness is Easy
  16. Double Virgo – Were There Originals
  17. Talking Heads – Heaven
  18. Bananagun – Free Energy
  19. Close Lobsters – Pathetic Trivia
  20. Lo Moon – Waiting A Lifetime
  21. Josef K – Variation of Scene
  22. Josef K – It’s Kinda Funny
  23. Winter Moon – Who Are You
  24. The Field – They Won’t See Me
  25. Robert Rental – Voice
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-11-24

Current track

Title

Artist