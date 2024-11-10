Set The Controls: 2024-11-10

- Section 25 – Looking From a Hilltop (Megamix)
- Machinations – Average Inadequacy
- Being Dead – Big Bovine
- Naked Roommate – Wandering Thumb
- Cindy Lee – Dracula
- Human League – Almost Medieval
- The Preytells – Step Up
- Bananagun – Brave Child of a New World
- Bananagun – Free Energy
- Edwyn Collins – Baby Jean
- Daniel Avery – Digital Rain
- Machinations – Pressure Sway
- Ethel Cain – Golden Age
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – World in Shadow
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Bog Body
- Cindy Lee – Lockstepp
- Cindy Lee – Government Cheque
- The Clash – If Music Could Talk
- D.C. Cross – The Astral Plane
- Close Lobsters – Loopholes
- Now – Shinjuku Thief
- Now – Gogo Boots 9AM
- The Wolfgang Press – The Great Leveller
- Blue Orchids – Street of Flowers
- The Go-Betweens – Heaven Says
- The Shifters – Left Bereft
