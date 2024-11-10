Set The Controls: 2024-11-10

Written by on November 10, 2024

  1. Section 25 – Looking From a Hilltop (Megamix)
  2. Machinations – Average Inadequacy
  3. Being Dead – Big Bovine
  4. Naked Roommate – Wandering Thumb
  5. Cindy Lee – Dracula
  6. Human League – Almost Medieval
  7. The Preytells – Step Up
  8. Bananagun – Brave Child of a New World
  9. Bananagun – Free Energy
  10. Edwyn Collins – Baby Jean
  11. Daniel Avery – Digital Rain
  12. Machinations – Pressure Sway
  13. Ethel Cain – Golden Age
  14. Tristwch Y Fenywod – World in Shadow
  15. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Bog Body
  16. Cindy Lee – Lockstepp
  17. Cindy Lee – Government Cheque
  18. The Clash – If Music Could Talk
  19. D.C. Cross – The Astral Plane
  20. Close Lobsters – Loopholes
  21. Now – Shinjuku Thief
  22. Now – Gogo Boots 9AM
  23. The Wolfgang Press – The Great Leveller
  24. Blue Orchids – Street of Flowers
  25. The Go-Betweens – Heaven Says
  26. The Shifters – Left Bereft
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Prison Show: 2024-11-10

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-11-10

Current track

Title

Artist