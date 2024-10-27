Set The Controls: 2024-10-27

Written by on October 27, 2024

  1. Deep Sea Data – Real Seattle Grunge Scene
  2. Rowland S Howard – (I Know) a Girl called Jonny
  3. Stiff Richards – GFC
  4. The Reels – Comedy
  5. The Reels – Black and Damp
  6. The Holydrug Couple – Amphitrites Lost
  7. Eyeless in Gaza – Lights of April
  8. Cindy Lee – Diamond Jubilee
  9. Paul Haig – The Only Truth
  10. Paul Haig – One Lifetime Away
  11. H. Hawkline – In Love
  12. Aeroplane Footsteps – Arabia
  13. Aeroplane Footsteps – Rockabye
  14. The Shifters – My Little Town
  15. Teardrop Explodes – Brave Boys Keep Their Promises
  16. Bad Poets – Rocks and Sand
  17. Blonde Readhead – Silently
  18. PIL – Poptones
  19. Tristwch Y Fenywod – World in Shadow
  20. Daniela Andrade – Biking
  21. The Go-Betweens – The Wrong Road
  22. Cindy Lee – Dreams of You
  23. Cindy Lee – Demon Bitch
  24. The Brilliant Corners – Mary
  25. Godspeed You! Black Emperer – Storm
