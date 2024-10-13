Set The Controls: 2024-10-13

Written by on October 13, 2024

  1. Thomas Leer – Private Plane
  2. Marbled Eye – Coated
  3. Esben and the Witch – Eumenides
  4. The Iguana Twins – E Song
  5. John Foxx – Europe after the Rain
  6. Cindy – All Weekend
  7. Cindy – The Birds in Birmingham Park
  8. Felt – Roman Litter
  9. Deep Sea Data – Real Seattle Grunge Scene
  10. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Green Flower
  11. Famous Mammals – Comets for Poets
  12. Paul Haig – True Blue
  13. Solid Space – Tenth Planet
  14. Dead Can Dance – Indoctrination
  15. Josef K – Heart of Song
  16. Robert Sotelo Mary Currie – Expectations
  17. The Stranglers – Duchess
  18. Shop Assistants – All That Ever Mattered
  19. Deep Sea Data – Join the Club
  20. April Magazine – Brighter
  21. Shogun and the Kids – Hold On Kid
  22. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Bog Body
  23. Wex Dabler – Quintilis
  24. The Stranglers – Nuclear Device
  25. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  26. The Pastels – If I Could Tell You
  27. The Green Child – Wow Factor
  28. Coco – Do This Right
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Prison Show: 2024-10-13

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-10-13

Current track

Title

Artist