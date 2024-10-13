Set The Controls: 2024-10-13

- Thomas Leer – Private Plane
- Marbled Eye – Coated
- Esben and the Witch – Eumenides
- The Iguana Twins – E Song
- John Foxx – Europe after the Rain
- Cindy – All Weekend
- Cindy – The Birds in Birmingham Park
- Felt – Roman Litter
- Deep Sea Data – Real Seattle Grunge Scene
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Green Flower
- Famous Mammals – Comets for Poets
- Paul Haig – True Blue
- Solid Space – Tenth Planet
- Dead Can Dance – Indoctrination
- Josef K – Heart of Song
- Robert Sotelo Mary Currie – Expectations
- The Stranglers – Duchess
- Shop Assistants – All That Ever Mattered
- Deep Sea Data – Join the Club
- April Magazine – Brighter
- Shogun and the Kids – Hold On Kid
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Bog Body
- Wex Dabler – Quintilis
- The Stranglers – Nuclear Device
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- The Pastels – If I Could Tell You
- The Green Child – Wow Factor
- Coco – Do This Right
