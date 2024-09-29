Set The Controls: 2024-09-29

- Bliss Bombs – Trees at Night
- Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
- Cavern of Anti Matter – Insect Fear
- Cath Carroll – Moves Like You
- Colourbox – Arena
- Howard Devoto – Rainy Season
- The Ruts – Staring at the Rude Boys
- Boards of Canada – Satellite Anthem Icarus
- Shop Assistants – All Day Long
- Associates – Country Club
- Reb Fountain – Come Down
- Echo and the Bunnymen – Nocturnal Me
- Party Dozen – Wake in Might
- April Magazine – Wesley’s Convertible
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Blodyn Gwyrdd
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Llwydwyrdd
- New Order – Leave Me Alone
- She’s Out There – Your Eyes
- She’s Out There – Text
- Dif Juz – Love Insane
- Jonny Telafone – Doomed in Love
- Jagged Baptist Club – Bull on a Chain
- Toyland – Death By Numbers
