Set The Controls: 2024-09-29

Written by on September 29, 2024

  1. Bliss Bombs – Trees at Night
  2. Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
  3. Cavern of Anti Matter – Insect Fear
  4. Cath Carroll – Moves Like You
  5. Colourbox – Arena
  6. Howard Devoto – Rainy Season
  7. The Ruts – Staring at the Rude Boys
  8. Boards of Canada – Satellite Anthem Icarus
  9. Shop Assistants – All Day Long
  10. Associates – Country Club
  11. Reb Fountain – Come Down
  12. Echo and the Bunnymen – Nocturnal Me
  13. Party Dozen – Wake in Might
  14. April Magazine – Wesley’s Convertible
  15. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Blodyn Gwyrdd
  16. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Llwydwyrdd
  17. New Order – Leave Me Alone
  18. She’s Out There – Your Eyes
  19. She’s Out There – Text
  20. Dif Juz – Love Insane
  21. Jonny Telafone – Doomed in Love
  22. Jagged Baptist Club – Bull on a Chain
  23. Toyland – Death By Numbers
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-09-29

Current track

Title

Artist