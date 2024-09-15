Set The Controls: 2024-09-15

Written by on September 15, 2024

  1. Cavern of Anti-Matter – Insect Fear
  2. Capitol – Interior Metropol
  3. Wake in Fright – Aggie
  4. Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
  5. The Serfs – Light Blues
  6. Shop Assistants – What a Way to Die
  7. Personal Trainer – What Am i Supposed to Say About the People and Their Ways
  8. Avant Gardeners – Wheel of Fortune
  9. Jonny Telafone – Spirit Man
  10. Aeroplane Footsteps – Rockabye
  11. Now – Roses after H.D.
  12. Now – Gogo Boots 9AM
  13. Felt – Silver Plane
  14. CIA Debutante – The New Season
  15. Display Homes – Tunnel of Doubt
  16. Deep Sea Data – I’m Sleeping
  17. The Pastels – Ride
  18. Callum Easter – Feelings Gone
  19. Mark Hollis – The Gift
  20. Frankie Broyles – Capturer
  21. Modern Jazz – Life In Paris
  22. Carnations – I Die
  23. Neon Kittens – Alice
  24. Neon Kittens – Lumps
  25. Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
  26. Bar Italia – Nurse!
  27. The Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer
  28. Ava Luna – Electric Ballroom
  29. Deep Sea Data – Lost for Words
