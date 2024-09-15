Set The Controls: 2024-09-15

- Cavern of Anti-Matter – Insect Fear
- Capitol – Interior Metropol
- Wake in Fright – Aggie
- Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
- The Serfs – Light Blues
- Shop Assistants – What a Way to Die
- Personal Trainer – What Am i Supposed to Say About the People and Their Ways
- Avant Gardeners – Wheel of Fortune
- Jonny Telafone – Spirit Man
- Aeroplane Footsteps – Rockabye
- Now – Roses after H.D.
- Now – Gogo Boots 9AM
- Felt – Silver Plane
- CIA Debutante – The New Season
- Display Homes – Tunnel of Doubt
- Deep Sea Data – I’m Sleeping
- The Pastels – Ride
- Callum Easter – Feelings Gone
- Mark Hollis – The Gift
- Frankie Broyles – Capturer
- Modern Jazz – Life In Paris
- Carnations – I Die
- Neon Kittens – Alice
- Neon Kittens – Lumps
- Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
- Bar Italia – Nurse!
- The Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer
- Ava Luna – Electric Ballroom
- Deep Sea Data – Lost for Words
Reader's opinions