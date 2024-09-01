Set The Controls: 2024-09-01

September 1, 2024

  1. Modern Jazz – Eighteen Creature
  2. Jagged Baptist Club – Slid out in the Sunroom
  3. Talking Heads – Don’t Worry about the Government
  4. Living Hour – This is the Place
  5. Display Homes – Background Check
  6. Deep Sea Data – Mellow Out
  7. Josef K – Variation of Scene
  8. Bananagun – Free Energy
  9. Skeet – Alone Tonight
  10. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Byd Mewn Cysgod (A World in Shadow)
  11. Toyland – Death by Numbers
  12. Tess Parks – Crown Shy
  13. Fatima Mansions – Wilderness on Time
  14. Caribou – Volume
  15. MARRS – Pump up the Volume
  16. Lunar Vacation – Tom
  17. Echo and the Bunnymen – All I want
  18. Shop Assistants – All of the Time
  19. Shop Assistants – What a Way to Die
  20. Dead Can Dance – Mesmerism
  21. British Birds – Open It Close It
  22. The Drin – Canyon
  23. Deep Sea Data – I’m Sleeping
  24. The The – Out of the Blue (Into the Fire)
  25. Phantom Handshakes – Apart
  26. Shop Assistants – Ace of Spades
  27. Shop Assistants – Something to Do
  28. Jonwayne – Last Last Fall
