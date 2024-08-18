Set The Controls: 2024-08-18

- Ultra Vivid Scene – Mercy Seat
- Don Lifted – Poplar Pike
- Boards of Canada – Dayvan Cowboy
- Skeet – Alone Tonight
- Ditz – Riverstone
- Toyland – Death by Numbers
- Phantom Handshakes – Apart
- Julian Cope – Head Hang Low
- Now – Gogo Boots 9AM
- Black Moth Super Rainbow – Twin of Myself
- Pocket Full of Crumbs – In My Home
- Modal Melodies – Driving
- Seefeel – Sky Hooks
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- Pedro the Lion – Modesto
- Shop Assistants – It’s Up to You
- Shop Assistants – Safety Net
- Timber Timbre – Demon Host
- Echo and the Bunnymen – The Cutter
- Echo and the Bunnymen – Back of Love
- Scritti Politti – Absolute
- The Drin – Lease on Life
- Fat White Family – Bullet of Dignity
- Don Lifted – Golden
Reader's opinions