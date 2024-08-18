Set The Controls: 2024-08-18

August 18, 2024

  1. Ultra Vivid Scene – Mercy Seat
  2. Don Lifted – Poplar Pike
  3. Boards of Canada – Dayvan Cowboy
  4. Skeet – Alone Tonight
  5. Ditz – Riverstone
  6. Toyland – Death by Numbers
  7. Phantom Handshakes – Apart
  8. Julian Cope – Head Hang Low
  9. Now – Gogo Boots 9AM
  10. Black Moth Super Rainbow – Twin of Myself
  11. Pocket Full of Crumbs – In My Home
  12. Modal Melodies – Driving
  13. Seefeel – Sky Hooks
  14. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  15. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  16. Pedro the Lion – Modesto
  17. Shop Assistants – It’s Up to You
  18. Shop Assistants – Safety Net
  19. Timber Timbre – Demon Host
  20. Echo and the Bunnymen – The Cutter
  21. Echo and the Bunnymen – Back of Love
  22. Scritti Politti – Absolute
  23. The Drin – Lease on Life
  24. Fat White Family – Bullet of Dignity
  25. Don Lifted – Golden
