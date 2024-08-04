Set The Controls: 2024-08-04

- The Wake – Patrol
- Now – Wind Was
- The Drin – No One knows for sure
- The Drin – Prato Della Valle
- Au Revoir Simone – Lark
- April Magazine – Brighter
- Salarymen – I Forget about Time
- Scritti Politti – Is and Ought the Western World
- Unwound – Broken E-Strings
- Talking Heads – Air
- The Associates – The Affectionate Punch
- The Stranglers – Golden Brown
- The Stranglers – La Folie
- Snowy Band – Looking Back
- Cavern of Anti-Matter – Automatic Morning
- TV Girl – It Almost Worked
- St Christopher – One Star Too Many
- Now – Shinjuku Thief
- Toyland – Night Flight Over Palestine
- Dave Mason – Double X (Spoken)
- Dave Mason – March Forward
- Dave Mason – Pretty Pretty
- Dave Mason – Water Birth Life
- Dead Can Dance – The Trial
- Caribou – Volume
- Cath Carroll – Unforgettable
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The Associates – White Car in Germany
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Gray Green
Reader's opinions