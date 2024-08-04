Set The Controls: 2024-08-04

Written by on August 4, 2024

  1. The Wake – Patrol
  2. Now – Wind Was
  3. The Drin – No One knows for sure
  4. The Drin – Prato Della Valle
  5. Au Revoir Simone – Lark
  6. April Magazine – Brighter
  7. Salarymen – I Forget about Time
  8. Scritti Politti – Is and Ought the Western World
  9. Unwound – Broken E-Strings
  10. Talking Heads – Air
  11. The Associates – The Affectionate Punch
  12. The Stranglers – Golden Brown
  13. The Stranglers – La Folie
  14. Snowy Band – Looking Back
  15. Cavern of Anti-Matter – Automatic Morning
  16. TV Girl – It Almost Worked
  17. St Christopher – One Star Too Many
  18. Now – Shinjuku Thief
  19. Toyland – Night Flight Over Palestine
  20. Dave Mason – Double X (Spoken)
  21. Dave Mason – March Forward
  22. Dave Mason – Pretty Pretty
  23. Dave Mason – Water Birth Life
  24. Dead Can Dance – The Trial
  25. Caribou – Volume
  26. Cath Carroll – Unforgettable
  27. The Genevieves – Adore You
  28. The Associates – White Car in Germany
  29. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Gray Green
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Prison Show: 2024-08-04

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-04

Current track

Title

Artist