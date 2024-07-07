Set The Controls: 2024-07-07

Written by on July 7, 2024

  1. The Drin – Comb the Wreckage
  2. The Drin – Tigers Cage
  3. Eva Luna – Plain Speech
  4. Toyland – Glad to be Australian
  5. Th Blisks – Enchancity
  6. St Christopher – Utopian
  7. Lycia – Colder
  8. Dead Can Dance – A Passage in Time
  9. Self Improvement – Fear and Power
  10. The Wild Swans – Revolutionary Spirit
  11. British Birds – Sparks
  12. Aeroplane Footsteps – Rockabye
  13. Billy Mackenzie – Beyond the Sun
  14. Skeet – I Was Never Told
  15. Scritti Politti – Sweetest Girl
  16. April Magazine – Jungle City Beat
  17. Feeling Figures – Swimming
  18. Felt – Declaration
  19. The Fall – Midnight in Aspen
  20. The Drin – No One Knows for Sure/Prato Della Valle
  21. Blue Orchids – Street of Flowers
  22. XTC – Love at First Sight
  23. The End of Electronics – Night
  24. The Hurts – The Suburban Ballet
  25. Flawless Issues – Anyway (feat. Faerybabyy)
  26. Ghostwoman – Yoko
  27. Kosmetika – Pictures Are Gone
  28. Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-07-07

Current track

Title

Artist