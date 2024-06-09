Set The Controls: 2024-06-09

  1. Esben and the Witch – Eumenides
  2. King Hannah – New York, Let’s Do Nothing
  3. The Associates – Eighteen Carrot Love Affair
  4. Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods of Love
  5. The Dagoes – We Sell Soul
  6. The Fall – What about us
  7. The Reels – For All we Know
  8. Deep Sea Data – The Dead are Dancing
  9. Whippets – Kick
  10. Ghostwoman – Alright Alright
  11. Joy Division – As You Said
  12. The Drin – Elude the Torch
  13. April Magazine – Wesley’s Convertible Reprise
  14. Nina Kinert – The Holy Spirit Whispers Softly
  15. Nina Kinert – Wild, Wild Geese at Church
  16. Cocteau Twins – Blind Dumb Death
  17. Dave Mason – March Forward
  18. The Associates – A Matter of Gender
  19. The Norbu Pellets – What’s in the Cupboard
  20. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
  21. Unwound – Demolished
  22. Ghostwoman – Highly Unlikely
  23. The Reels – Band of Gold
  24. Strawberry Switchblade – Trees and Flowers
  25. Sad Lovers and Giants – Imagination
  26. Essential Logic – Popcorn Boy
  27. Sinking Suns – Rodeo in Joliet
