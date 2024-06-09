Set The Controls: 2024-06-09

- Esben and the Witch – Eumenides
- King Hannah – New York, Let’s Do Nothing
- The Associates – Eighteen Carrot Love Affair
- Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods of Love
- The Dagoes – We Sell Soul
- The Fall – What about us
- The Reels – For All we Know
- Deep Sea Data – The Dead are Dancing
- Whippets – Kick
- Ghostwoman – Alright Alright
- Joy Division – As You Said
- The Drin – Elude the Torch
- April Magazine – Wesley’s Convertible Reprise
- Nina Kinert – The Holy Spirit Whispers Softly
- Nina Kinert – Wild, Wild Geese at Church
- Cocteau Twins – Blind Dumb Death
- Dave Mason – March Forward
- The Associates – A Matter of Gender
- The Norbu Pellets – What’s in the Cupboard
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
- Unwound – Demolished
- Ghostwoman – Highly Unlikely
- The Reels – Band of Gold
- Strawberry Switchblade – Trees and Flowers
- Sad Lovers and Giants – Imagination
- Essential Logic – Popcorn Boy
- Sinking Suns – Rodeo in Joliet
