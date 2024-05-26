Set The Controls: 2024-05-26

Written by on May 26, 2024

  1. Night Goat – Nub
  2. Women – Eyesore
  3. April Magazine – Jungle City Beat
  4. April Magazine – Love
  5. The Low Riffs and Malcolm Ross – Dear Josephine
  6. The Associates – Q Quarters
  7. The Genevieves – Words
  8. Deep Sea Data – The Dead are Dancing
  9. Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
  10. Josef K – Endless Soul
  11. The Reels – Kitchen Man
  12. The Drin – Tiger’s Cage
  13. Life – Optimism
  14. Swimsuit – Hard Times
  15. Cocteau Twins – The Hollow Men
  16. C.A.R. – Pressure Drop
  17. In the Nursery – Nightshade
  18. Cindy Lee – Lucifer Stand
  19. Dead Can Dance – East of Eden
  20. From Indian Lakes – The Lines
  21. Sinking Suns – Rodeo in Joliet
  22. Gregor – Angels
  23. Dif Juz – Soarn
  24. The Associates – A Girl Called Property
  25. Vicious Pink – So You Want to Love Me?
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Prison Show: 2024-05-26

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-26

Current track

Title

Artist