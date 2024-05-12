Set The Controls: 2024-05-12

Written by on May 12, 2024

  1. April Magazine – Wesley’s Convertible
  2. April Magazine – Johnny
  3. The Drin – Tiger’s Cage
  4. Stereolab – Golden Atoms
  5. Gaffa Tape Sandy – Dead to me
  6. The Jumpers – Girl and Toy
  7. Deep Sea Data – One More Day
  8. The Pastels – If I Could Tell You
  9. Gregor – Angels
  10. Night Goat – Nub
  11. Claire Rousay – It Could Be Anything
  12. Modern Jazz – Life in Paris
  13. In The Nursery – City Awakening
  14. House of All – Gaudy Pop Scramble
  15. Black Moth Super Rainbow – Twin of Myself
  16. Tan Cologne – Empty Vessels
  17. Dono Detti – Forbidden
  18. Callum Easter – Feeling’s Gone
  19. Shop Assistants – I’D Rather be with You
  20. Supercaan – Storms over Scafell
  21. New Order – Leave Me Alone
  22. Ex-Easter Island Head – Ten Bells
  23. Julian Cope – Head Hang Low
  24. The Genvieves – Nothing Happened
  25. The Genevieves – Parts
  26. Bar Italia – Nurse!
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-12

Current track

Title

Artist