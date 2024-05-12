Set The Controls: 2024-05-12

- April Magazine – Wesley’s Convertible
- April Magazine – Johnny
- The Drin – Tiger’s Cage
- Stereolab – Golden Atoms
- Gaffa Tape Sandy – Dead to me
- The Jumpers – Girl and Toy
- Deep Sea Data – One More Day
- The Pastels – If I Could Tell You
- Gregor – Angels
- Night Goat – Nub
- Claire Rousay – It Could Be Anything
- Modern Jazz – Life in Paris
- In The Nursery – City Awakening
- House of All – Gaudy Pop Scramble
- Black Moth Super Rainbow – Twin of Myself
- Tan Cologne – Empty Vessels
- Dono Detti – Forbidden
- Callum Easter – Feeling’s Gone
- Shop Assistants – I’D Rather be with You
- Supercaan – Storms over Scafell
- New Order – Leave Me Alone
- Ex-Easter Island Head – Ten Bells
- Julian Cope – Head Hang Low
- The Genvieves – Nothing Happened
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Bar Italia – Nurse!
