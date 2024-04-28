Set The Controls: 2024-04-28

- Missing Persons – Words
- Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven
- Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl
- Massive Attack – Unfinished Sympathy
- Devo – Jerkin Back & Forth
- Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
- New Order – Blue Monday
- Boney M – Daddy Cool
- Indigo Girls – Closer To Fine
- Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind
- Electric Pandas – Big Girls
- Madonna – Borderline
- Big Pig – Breakaway
- Hack – Rawhead
- Primary – This Is The Sound
- Hush – Glad All Over
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome
- King Snake Roost – That Again
- Liquid Swords – Swordsman
- Billy Idol – Don’t Need A Gun
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Power Of Love
- John Lennon – Imagine
- The Offspring – Pretty Fly For A White Guy
- Human League – The Things That Dreams Are Made Of
- Sarah Blasko – Life On Mars
- Metallica – One
Reader's opinions