Set The Controls: 2024-04-28

Written by on April 28, 2024

  1. Missing Persons – Words
  2. Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven
  3. Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl
  4. Massive Attack – Unfinished Sympathy
  5. Devo – Jerkin Back & Forth
  6. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
  7. New Order – Blue Monday
  8. Boney M – Daddy Cool
  9. Indigo Girls – Closer To Fine
  10. Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind
  11. Electric Pandas – Big Girls
  12. Madonna – Borderline
  13. Big Pig – Breakaway
  14. Hack – Rawhead
  15. Primary – This Is The Sound
  16. Hush – Glad All Over
  17. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome
  18. King Snake Roost – That Again
  19. Liquid Swords – Swordsman
  20. Billy Idol – Don’t Need A Gun
  21. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Power Of Love
  22. John Lennon – Imagine
  23. The Offspring – Pretty Fly For A White Guy
  24. Human League – The Things That Dreams Are Made Of
  25. Sarah Blasko – Life On Mars
  26. Metallica – One
