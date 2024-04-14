Set The Controls: 2024-04-14

Written by on April 14, 2024

  1. Black Moth Super Rainbow – Gold Splatter
  2. The Drin – Tigers Cage
  3. Magazine – Light Pours out of Me (Version)
  4. Callum Easter – Fall Down
  5. The Go-Betweens – One Thing Can Hold Us
  6. Deep Sea Data – The Dead are Dancing
  7. Deep Sea Data – Hidden Philosophy
  8. Night Goat – Nub
  9. Wipes – Seasick
  10. Stereolab – Gold Atoms
  11. Cavern of Anti-Matter – Malfunction
  12. Fears – NY
  13. Felt – A Preacher in New England
  14. The Trafalgars – Come On
  15. Organza Ray – Preen Screen
  16. Druid Fluids – Timeline
  17. Xmal Deutschland – Die Wolken
  18. Xmal Deutschland – Grobstadtindianer
  19. The Genvieves – Nothing Happended
  20. The Genevieves – Words
  21. Shop Assistants – I’d Rather be with you
  22. Callum Easter – Lonely World
  23. Echo and the Bunnymen – Porcupine
  24. Soft Kill – My Section
  25. National Screen Service – Claudia Forever
  26. Just Mustard – Seed
  27. Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
