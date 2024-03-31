Set The Controls: 2024-03-31

- Neon Kittens – Then comes Dudley
- Xmal Deutschland – Incubus Succubus
- Fears – 4th of the 1st
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- In Letter Form – Reflecting the Rain
- Snakefinger – What Wilbur?
- April Magazine – Brighter
- Organza Ray – Preen Screen
- A Place to Bury Strangers – Change your Time
- Shop Assistants – Safety Net
- Vicious Pink – So You Want to Love Me?
- Modern Jazz – Eighteen Creature
- In the Nursery – Workcorps
- Black Moth Super Rainbow – Gold Splatter
- The Go-Betweens – It Could Be Anyone
- Girl and Girl – Hello
- ST Christopher – One Star too Many
- The Wake – Here Comes Everybody
- Grandaddy – Evermore
- New Order – Truth
- Deep Sea Data – Problematic Problem Addict
- The Innocence Mission – Buildings in Flower
- My Bloody Valentine – Lose my Breath
- Slowthai – Feel Good
- Magazine – Shot by Both sides
- So Totally – Distinct Star
