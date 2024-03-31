Set The Controls: 2024-03-31

  1. Neon Kittens – Then comes Dudley
  2. Xmal Deutschland – Incubus Succubus
  3. Fears – 4th of the 1st
  4. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  5. In Letter Form – Reflecting the Rain
  6. Snakefinger – What Wilbur?
  7. April Magazine – Brighter
  8. Organza Ray – Preen Screen
  9. A Place to Bury Strangers – Change your Time
  10. Shop Assistants – Safety Net
  11. Vicious Pink – So You Want to Love Me?
  12. Modern Jazz – Eighteen Creature
  13. In the Nursery – Workcorps
  14. Black Moth Super Rainbow – Gold Splatter
  15. The Go-Betweens – It Could Be Anyone
  16. Girl and Girl – Hello
  17. ST Christopher – One Star too Many
  18. The Wake – Here Comes Everybody
  19. Grandaddy – Evermore
  20. New Order – Truth
  21. Deep Sea Data – Problematic Problem Addict
  22. The Innocence Mission – Buildings in Flower
  23. My Bloody Valentine – Lose my Breath
  24. Slowthai – Feel Good
  25. Magazine – Shot by Both sides
  26. So Totally – Distinct Star
