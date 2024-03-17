Set The Controls: 2024-03-17

Written by on March 17, 2024

  1. Pat Benatar – Heartbreaker
  2. Vixen – Cryin
  3. Stevie Nicks – Edge Of Seventeen
  4. Divinyls – Back To The Wall
  5. The Quick – Hip Shake Jerk
  6. Mi-Sex – Down The Line
  7. The Bureau – Only For Sheep
  8. Public Image Limited – Public Image
  9. Plastic Bertrand – Ca Plane Pour Moi
  10. Loverboy – Working For The Weekend
  11. Sheila E – Glamorous Life
  12. The Darkness – I Believe In A Thing Called Love
  13. Captain Beefheart – Tropical Hot Dog Night
  14. Devo – Beautiful World
  15. Faith No More – Woodpecker From Mars
  16. Soundgarden – Spoonman
  17. Ramones – We Want The Airwaves
  18. Garbage – I Think I’m Paranoid
  19. Tommy Tutone – 8673509 Jenny
  20. The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
  21. 38 Special – Caught Up In You
  22. The Damned – Eloise
  23. The Cars – Just What I Needed
  24. Captain Sensible – Wot
  25. Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky
  26. Hazee Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny
  27. Prince – Sign O The Times
