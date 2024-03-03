Set The Controls: 2024-03-03

  1. Bark Psychosis – Pendulum Man
  2. Split System – Alone Again
  3. Omni – Granite Kiss
  4. Ride – Leave Them all Behind
  5. April Magazine – Lost
  6. Viet Cong – Bunker Buster
  7. Girl and Girl – Hello
  8. Nuvo Bloc – Living Brigade
  9. Just Mustard – Seed
  10. Cosmetics – Tell Me
  11. The Genevieves – Words
  12. The Girl with the Replaceable Head – (I’m Stranded)
  13. The Hurts – The Suburban Ballet
  14. Ghostwoman – The End of the Gun
  15. My Bloody Valentine – I Can See it (But I Can’t feel it)
  16. April Magazine – Jungle City Beat
  17. Soft Cell – Torch
  18. The Innocence Mission – Shadow of the Pines
  19. The Innocence Mission – Light of Winter
  20. Durutti Column – Requiem for a Father
  21. Wipes – Seasick
  22. The Go-Betweens – Twin Layers of Lightning
  23. The Wake – Glider
  24. The Organ – I am not Surprised
  25. Just Mustard – Still
