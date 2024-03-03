Set The Controls: 2024-03-03

- Bark Psychosis – Pendulum Man
- Split System – Alone Again
- Omni – Granite Kiss
- Ride – Leave Them all Behind
- April Magazine – Lost
- Viet Cong – Bunker Buster
- Girl and Girl – Hello
- Nuvo Bloc – Living Brigade
- Just Mustard – Seed
- Cosmetics – Tell Me
- The Genevieves – Words
- The Girl with the Replaceable Head – (I’m Stranded)
- The Hurts – The Suburban Ballet
- Ghostwoman – The End of the Gun
- My Bloody Valentine – I Can See it (But I Can’t feel it)
- April Magazine – Jungle City Beat
- Soft Cell – Torch
- The Innocence Mission – Shadow of the Pines
- The Innocence Mission – Light of Winter
- Durutti Column – Requiem for a Father
- Wipes – Seasick
- The Go-Betweens – Twin Layers of Lightning
- The Wake – Glider
- The Organ – I am not Surprised
- Just Mustard – Still
Reader's opinions