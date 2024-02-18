Set The Controls: 2024-02-18

- Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumours
- Callum Easter – Fall Down
- Troth – Valley of Palms (Soft Light)
- Sinking Suns – Rodeo in Joliet
- The Vacant Lot – Milk the land of it’s honey
- Lower Plenty – The Great Pretender
- The Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer
- Omni – INTL Waters
- The Hurts – The Rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain
- Stereolab – Doubt
- Butlinland – Butlinland
- Butlinland – Take out a loan
- Deep Sea Data – New Religion
- Deep Sea Data – Science Fiction
- Anne Clark – The Interruption
- Anne Clark – All Night Party
- Anne Clark – Homecoming
- Callum Easter – Be Somebody
- Modern Jazz – Eighteen Creature
- Blood Cookie – Drenched in Pouring Sweat
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me
- French Vanilla – Carrie
- Preoccupations – Monotony
- Junior Boys – Playtime
- Love Child – Greedy
- The Experimental Pop Band – Accident
- Slowthai – Happy
