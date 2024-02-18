Set The Controls: 2024-02-18

Written by on February 18, 2024

  1. Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumours
  2. Callum Easter – Fall Down
  3. Troth – Valley of Palms (Soft Light)
  4. Sinking Suns – Rodeo in Joliet
  5. The Vacant Lot – Milk the land of it’s honey
  6. Lower Plenty – The Great Pretender
  7. The Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer
  8. Omni – INTL Waters
  9. The Hurts – The Rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain
  10. Stereolab – Doubt
  11. Butlinland – Butlinland
  12. Butlinland – Take out a loan
  13. Deep Sea Data – New Religion
  14. Deep Sea Data – Science Fiction
  15. Anne Clark – The Interruption
  16. Anne Clark – All Night Party
  17. Anne Clark – Homecoming
  18. Callum Easter – Be Somebody
  19. Modern Jazz – Eighteen Creature
  20. Blood Cookie – Drenched in Pouring Sweat
  21. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  22. Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me
  23. French Vanilla – Carrie
  24. Preoccupations – Monotony
  25. Junior Boys – Playtime
  26. Love Child – Greedy
  27. The Experimental Pop Band – Accident
  28. Slowthai – Happy
