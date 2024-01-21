Set The Controls: 2024-01-21

- Toyland – Death by Numbers
- Slowthai – Feel Good
- Preoccupations – Anxiety
- The Innocence Mission – Light of Winter
- St Christopher – One Star Too Many
- K. Board and the Skreens – Mystery Magoo
- Anne Clark – Our Darkness
- Soft Kill – Past Life II
- The Pop Group – We Are Time
- Modern Jazz – Life in Paris
- Hard Copy – Chew
- Modal Melodies – Driving
- Chalk – Claw
- Blood Cookies – On the TV
- Timber Timbre – Beat the Drum Slowly
- Felt – A Preacher in New England
- English Teacher – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab
- Nils Frahm – Talisman
- Deep Sea Data – Handbag
- The Associates – The Affectionate Punch
- Draag – Animal Specialty
- The Marquises – Heart to my Hand
- Thus Love – Family Man
- The Brilliant Corners – Mary
- Bells of Soul – A Toast to You
- The Teardrop Explodes – and The Fighting Takes Over
- Dry Cleaning – Magic of Meghan
Reader's opinions