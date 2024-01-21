Set The Controls: 2024-01-21

  1. Toyland – Death by Numbers
  2. Slowthai – Feel Good
  3. Preoccupations – Anxiety
  4. The Innocence Mission – Light of Winter
  5. St Christopher – One Star Too Many
  6. K. Board and the Skreens – Mystery Magoo
  7. Anne Clark – Our Darkness
  8. Soft Kill – Past Life II
  9. The Pop Group – We Are Time
  10. Modern Jazz – Life in Paris
  11. Hard Copy – Chew
  12. Modal Melodies – Driving
  13. Chalk – Claw
  14. Blood Cookies – On the TV
  15. Timber Timbre – Beat the Drum Slowly
  16. Felt – A Preacher in New England
  17. English Teacher – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab
  18. Nils Frahm – Talisman
  19. Deep Sea Data – Handbag
  20. The Associates – The Affectionate Punch
  21. Draag – Animal Specialty
  22. The Marquises – Heart to my Hand
  23. Thus Love – Family Man
  24. The Brilliant Corners – Mary
  25. Bells of Soul – A Toast to You
  26. The Teardrop Explodes – and The Fighting Takes Over
  27. Dry Cleaning – Magic of Meghan
