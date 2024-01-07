Set The Controls: 2024-01-07

Written by on January 7, 2024

  1. Scritti Politti – Sweetest Girl
  2. The Organ – Sinking Hearts
  3. Death and Vanilla – Baby Snakes
  4. Paul Quinn and the Independent Group – Will I ever be inside of you
  5. Model Workers – Cry
  6. The Genevieves – Words
  7. Blood Cookies – Drenched in Pouring Sweat
  8. Abrao – Intensidade (Rina Remix)
  9. Druid Fluids – Timeline
  10. Laughing Clowns – Everything that flies (Is not a bird)
  11. The Serfs – Electric Like an EeL
  12. Toyland – Night Flight over Palestine
  13. The Durutti Column – Take Some time out
  14. Gang of Four – I Love a Man in a Uniform
  15. Carnations – Garland
  16. Bark Psychosis – Pendulum Man
  17. Jack Slade – Invisible Sunset
  18. My Bloody Valentine – I Can See it (But I Can’t feel it)
  19. Snooper – Running
  20. Maurice Deebank – Four Corners of the Earth
  21. Maurice Deebank – Study No 1
  22. Girl in Red – I’ll die anyway
  23. Noveller – A Pink Sunset for No One
  24. The Gobetweens – Careless
  25. The Hidden Cameras – Smells Like Happiness
  26. Viet Cong – Continental Shelf
  27. Blood Cookie – Safe to Love
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-01-07

Current track

Title

Artist