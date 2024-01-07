Set The Controls: 2024-01-07

- Scritti Politti – Sweetest Girl
- The Organ – Sinking Hearts
- Death and Vanilla – Baby Snakes
- Paul Quinn and the Independent Group – Will I ever be inside of you
- Model Workers – Cry
- The Genevieves – Words
- Blood Cookies – Drenched in Pouring Sweat
- Abrao – Intensidade (Rina Remix)
- Druid Fluids – Timeline
- Laughing Clowns – Everything that flies (Is not a bird)
- The Serfs – Electric Like an EeL
- Toyland – Night Flight over Palestine
- The Durutti Column – Take Some time out
- Gang of Four – I Love a Man in a Uniform
- Carnations – Garland
- Bark Psychosis – Pendulum Man
- Jack Slade – Invisible Sunset
- My Bloody Valentine – I Can See it (But I Can’t feel it)
- Snooper – Running
- Maurice Deebank – Four Corners of the Earth
- Maurice Deebank – Study No 1
- Girl in Red – I’ll die anyway
- Noveller – A Pink Sunset for No One
- The Gobetweens – Careless
- The Hidden Cameras – Smells Like Happiness
- Viet Cong – Continental Shelf
- Blood Cookie – Safe to Love
