Set The Controls: 2023-12-24

Written by on December 24, 2023

  1. The Organ – Can You Tell Me One Thing
  2. The Organ – Don’t Be Angry
  3. Blood Cookies – On the TV
  4. Display Homes – Neenish
  5. Timber Timbre – Beat The Drum Slowly
  6. Danielle Dax – Big Hollow Man
  7. Lyr – The Pigeons of Eldon Street
  8. Shop Assistants – Somewhere in China
  9. Druid Fluids – Timeline
  10. Toyland – Ships and Boats
  11. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  12. Modern Jazz – Eighteen Creature
  13. Omni – Exacto
  14. Echo and the Bunnymen – All That Jazz
  15. Model Workers – Cry
  16. Wolfgang Press – That Heat
  17. Scritti Politti – Skank Bloc Bologna
  18. The Durutti Column – At First Sight
  19. Cumgirl8 – Dead Pixels
  20. National Screen Service – Claudia Forever
  21. Neon Kittens – TV as Eyes
  22. Human League – Almost Medieval
  23. Deep Sea Data – Over the Moon
  24. My Bloody Valentine – No More Sorry
  25. Deathcrash – Unwind
