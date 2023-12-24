Set The Controls: 2023-12-24

- The Organ – Can You Tell Me One Thing
- The Organ – Don’t Be Angry
- Blood Cookies – On the TV
- Display Homes – Neenish
- Timber Timbre – Beat The Drum Slowly
- Danielle Dax – Big Hollow Man
- Lyr – The Pigeons of Eldon Street
- Shop Assistants – Somewhere in China
- Druid Fluids – Timeline
- Toyland – Ships and Boats
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- Modern Jazz – Eighteen Creature
- Omni – Exacto
- Echo and the Bunnymen – All That Jazz
- Model Workers – Cry
- Wolfgang Press – That Heat
- Scritti Politti – Skank Bloc Bologna
- The Durutti Column – At First Sight
- Cumgirl8 – Dead Pixels
- National Screen Service – Claudia Forever
- Neon Kittens – TV as Eyes
- Human League – Almost Medieval
- Deep Sea Data – Over the Moon
- My Bloody Valentine – No More Sorry
- Deathcrash – Unwind
