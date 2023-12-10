Set The Controls: 2023-12-10

- Druids Fluids – Out of Phase
- My Bloody Valentine – Lose My Breathe
- Blood Cookie – Drenched in Pouring Sweat
- Colleen – Subterranean – Movement I
- Sundae Painters – Sweet Dreams
- Fin del Mundo – La Flores
- R.M.F.C – Harmless Activity
- The Organ – Even in the Night
- Wireheads – Life after Winter
- The Pastels – If I could Tell you
- D.C Cross – Nothing ever stops (on the astral plane)
- Cocteau Twins – Those Eyes That Mouth
- The Bathers – The Night is young
- Display Homes – Tunnel of Doubt
- Blood Cookie – Party in the USA, Part 2
- Sheriff Jack – We’re gonna be in Love
- Deep Sea Data – Problematic Problem Addict
- Ultramarine – Kingdom
- Topographies – Night Sea
- Ultravox – Hiroshima Mon Amour
- Gareth Sager – They’re Playing Kraftwerk in the Coffee Shop
- The Genevieves – Words
- Rumblefish – Tug-Boat Line
- The Associates – Party Fears Two
- Teardrop Explodes – Brave Boys Keep Their Promises
- New Order – Ceremony
- Lael Neale – Faster than the Medicine
