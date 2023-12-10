Set The Controls: 2023-12-10

December 10, 2023

  1. Druids Fluids – Out of Phase
  2. My Bloody Valentine – Lose My Breathe
  3. Blood Cookie – Drenched in Pouring Sweat
  4. Colleen – Subterranean – Movement I
  5. Sundae Painters – Sweet Dreams
  6. Fin del Mundo – La Flores
  7. R.M.F.C – Harmless Activity
  8. The Organ – Even in the Night
  9. Wireheads – Life after Winter
  10. The Pastels – If I could Tell you
  11. D.C Cross – Nothing ever stops (on the astral plane)
  12. Cocteau Twins – Those Eyes That Mouth
  13. The Bathers – The Night is young
  14. Display Homes – Tunnel of Doubt
  15. Blood Cookie – Party in the USA, Part 2
  16. Sheriff Jack – We’re gonna be in Love
  17. Deep Sea Data – Problematic Problem Addict
  18. Ultramarine – Kingdom
  19. Topographies – Night Sea
  20. Ultravox – Hiroshima Mon Amour
  21. Gareth Sager – They’re Playing Kraftwerk in the Coffee Shop
  22. The Genevieves – Words
  23. Rumblefish – Tug-Boat Line
  24. The Associates – Party Fears Two
  25. Teardrop Explodes – Brave Boys Keep Their Promises
  26. New Order – Ceremony
  27. Lael Neale – Faster than the Medicine
