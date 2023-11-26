Set The Controls: 2023-11-26

  1. Felt – Vasco Da Gama
  2. Deep Sea Data – Healing Holy Hands
  3. Fin del Mundo – Hacia los bosques
  4. Shogun and the Sheets – Hold on Kid
  5. The Vacant Lot – She’s Really Dead
  6. The Mall – Burning Age
  7. The Go-Betweens – Part Company
  8. Coco – Do this Right
  9. Good News – Kishki
  10. Lael Neale – I am the River
  11. Water Machine – Water Machine Pt. II
  12. Choncy – Swatted
  13. The Pastels – Comin’ Through
  14. Gareth Sager – They’re Playing Kraftwerk in the Coffee shop
  15. National Screen Service – Claudia Forever
  16. Moonshake – Home Survival Kit
  17. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  18. The Serfs – Beauty Contest
  19. The Noise – Think about Tomorrow, tomorrow
  20. Neon Kittens – Eye Spit Blood
  21. Neon Kittens – They Said that I could
  22. Display Homes – Neenish
  23. Karen Marks – You Bring These Things
  24. Callum Easter – Feelings Gone
  25. My Bloody Valentine – Cigarette in Your Bed
  26. Sunday Painters – For the Sake of the Children
  27. Felt – Fortune
  28. Anika – Yang Yang
  29. Julian Cope – Head Hang Low
  30. Omni – Exacto
