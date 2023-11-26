Set The Controls: 2023-11-26

- Felt – Vasco Da Gama
- Deep Sea Data – Healing Holy Hands
- Fin del Mundo – Hacia los bosques
- Shogun and the Sheets – Hold on Kid
- The Vacant Lot – She’s Really Dead
- The Mall – Burning Age
- The Go-Betweens – Part Company
- Coco – Do this Right
- Good News – Kishki
- Lael Neale – I am the River
- Water Machine – Water Machine Pt. II
- Choncy – Swatted
- The Pastels – Comin’ Through
- Gareth Sager – They’re Playing Kraftwerk in the Coffee shop
- National Screen Service – Claudia Forever
- Moonshake – Home Survival Kit
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- The Serfs – Beauty Contest
- The Noise – Think about Tomorrow, tomorrow
- Neon Kittens – Eye Spit Blood
- Neon Kittens – They Said that I could
- Display Homes – Neenish
- Karen Marks – You Bring These Things
- Callum Easter – Feelings Gone
- My Bloody Valentine – Cigarette in Your Bed
- Sunday Painters – For the Sake of the Children
- Felt – Fortune
- Anika – Yang Yang
- Julian Cope – Head Hang Low
- Omni – Exacto
