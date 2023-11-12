Set The Controls: 2023-11-12

Written by on November 12, 2023

  1. Deep Sea Data – Problematic Problem Addict
  2. My Bloody Valentine – Soon ( Andrew Weatherill remix)
  3. Maya Shenfeld – Interstellar
  4. Cosmetics – Tell Me
  5. Lael Neale – In Verona
  6. Sunday Painters – Ein Reich , Ein Volk, Ein Starb
  7. Clarissa Donnelly – Wee Rosebud
  8. National Screen Service – Safe Dunes
  9. The Serfs – Debt World
  10. Fred and Luna – Intro (Future Sounds of Kraut)
  11. Baikonour – Oben Beg (Mk 2)
  12. English Teacher – Yorkshire Tapas
  13. English Teacher – A55
  14. Moonshake – Blister
  15. Software Seduction – Truth Decay
  16. A Primary Industry – Sansorange
  17. Deep Sea Data – Healing Holy Hands
  18. Deep Sea Data – Plug in the Baby
  19. Modern Jazz – Life in Paris
  20. Cavern of Anti-Matter – Phase Modulation Shuffle
  21. Duvet – Girlcow
  22. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  23. Display Homes – Background Check
  24. Skinny Pelembe – I’ll be on your mind
  25. Fire Engines – Candyskin
