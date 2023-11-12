Set The Controls: 2023-11-12

- Deep Sea Data – Problematic Problem Addict
- My Bloody Valentine – Soon ( Andrew Weatherill remix)
- Maya Shenfeld – Interstellar
- Cosmetics – Tell Me
- Lael Neale – In Verona
- Sunday Painters – Ein Reich , Ein Volk, Ein Starb
- Clarissa Donnelly – Wee Rosebud
- National Screen Service – Safe Dunes
- The Serfs – Debt World
- Fred and Luna – Intro (Future Sounds of Kraut)
- Baikonour – Oben Beg (Mk 2)
- English Teacher – Yorkshire Tapas
- English Teacher – A55
- Moonshake – Blister
- Software Seduction – Truth Decay
- A Primary Industry – Sansorange
- Deep Sea Data – Healing Holy Hands
- Deep Sea Data – Plug in the Baby
- Modern Jazz – Life in Paris
- Cavern of Anti-Matter – Phase Modulation Shuffle
- Duvet – Girlcow
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- Display Homes – Background Check
- Skinny Pelembe – I’ll be on your mind
- Fire Engines – Candyskin
Reader's opinions