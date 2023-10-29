Set The Controls: 2023-10-29

Written by on October 29, 2023

  1. Duvet – Girlcow
  2. Deep Sea Data – Tip of Your Tongue
  3. Deep Sea Data – Over the Moon
  4. National Screen Service – Claudia Forever
  5. Young Modern – Automatic
  6. Lael Neale – Faster then the Medicine
  7. Moonshake – Secondhand Clothes
  8. Moonshake – Blister
  9. Sweeping Promises – Hunger for a Way out
  10. Colleen – Be Without Being Seen – Movement I
  11. Colleen – Be Without Being Seen – Movement II
  12. Colleen – Be Without Being Seen – Movement III
  13. Dancer – Pulp Thriller
  14. The The – Out of the Blue (Into the Fire)
  15. The Mall – Function
  16. Shake 288 – Flawd
  17. A.S.O. – Falling Under
  18. My Bloody Valentine – Slow
  19. Colourblind – Semaphore
  20. National Screen Service – Low Winter Somewhere
  21. The Serfs – Vanishing Act
  22. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Like an Angel
  23. Bar Italia – Nurse!
  24. Modal Melodies – Driving
  25. Display Homes – Background Check
  26. A Primary Industry – Body Blow
  27. The Kills – New York
  28. The Go-Betweens – Careless
  29. Carnations – I Die
