Set The Controls: 2023-10-15

Written by on October 15, 2023

  1. Cult of Lip – Perception
  2. Colleen – Night Looping – Movement I
  3. Echo and the Bunnyment – Higher Hell
  4. Duvet – Girlcow
  5. My Bloody Valentine – Slow
  6. Software Seduction – The Warmest Places are the savage ones
  7. National Screen Service – Claudia Forever
  8. Cosmetics – Tell Me
  9. Teardrop Explodes – Brave Boys keep their promises
  10. Good News – Kishki
  11. Moonshake – Coming
  12. Choncy – Company Man
  13. John Foxx – The Garden
  14. Fred and Luna – Intro – Future Sounds of Kraut
  15. Baikonour – Oben Beg (MK2)
  16. Laughing Clowns – Knife in the Head
  17. The Murlocs – Catfish
  18. Fuckwolf – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
  19. Bunny Hoova – BZZ
  20. Boptronics – Flight of Fancy
  21. Boptronics – New Life
  22. C.O.F.F.I.N – Cut You Off
  23. Cult of Lip – Convene
  24. Maple Glider – Do You
  25. Benoit Pioulard – Maginot
  26. Whippets – Crown
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Prison Show: 2023-10-15

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-10-15

Current track

Title

Artist