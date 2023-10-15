Set The Controls: 2023-10-15

- Cult of Lip – Perception
- Colleen – Night Looping – Movement I
- Echo and the Bunnyment – Higher Hell
- Duvet – Girlcow
- My Bloody Valentine – Slow
- Software Seduction – The Warmest Places are the savage ones
- National Screen Service – Claudia Forever
- Cosmetics – Tell Me
- Teardrop Explodes – Brave Boys keep their promises
- Good News – Kishki
- Moonshake – Coming
- Choncy – Company Man
- John Foxx – The Garden
- Fred and Luna – Intro – Future Sounds of Kraut
- Baikonour – Oben Beg (MK2)
- Laughing Clowns – Knife in the Head
- The Murlocs – Catfish
- Fuckwolf – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
- Bunny Hoova – BZZ
- Boptronics – Flight of Fancy
- Boptronics – New Life
- C.O.F.F.I.N – Cut You Off
- Cult of Lip – Convene
- Maple Glider – Do You
- Benoit Pioulard – Maginot
- Whippets – Crown
