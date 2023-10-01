Set The Controls: 2023-10-01

- DJ Yeah Nah – Pleasure & Pain /Send Me An Angel
- The B52’s – 52 Girls
- Devo – Jerkin Back & Forth
- Freeez – I.O.U
- The Quick – Hip Shake Jerk
- Dragon – Wilder World
- Tricky – Black Steel
- Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
- Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven
- Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
- TOSL – Code Blue
- Yazoo – Situation
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome
- America – Horse With No Name
- Sonic Youth – My Friend Goo
- Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me
- Skyhooks – Balwyn Calling
- Stone Roses – She’s My Sister
- Judy Tzuke – Stay With Me Till Dawn
- Human League – Seconds
- The Cult – Brother Wolf, Sister Moon
- Promises – Baby It’s You
- Visage – Fade To Grey
- Heart – White Lightning Wine
- Annie Lennox – Little Bird
- Placebo – Every You Every Me
