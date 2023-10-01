Set The Controls: 2023-10-01

October 1, 2023

  1. DJ Yeah Nah – Pleasure & Pain /Send Me An Angel
  2. The B52’s – 52 Girls
  3. Devo – Jerkin Back & Forth
  4. Freeez – I.O.U
  5. The Quick – Hip Shake Jerk
  6. Dragon – Wilder World
  7. Tricky – Black Steel
  8. Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
  9. Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven
  10. Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
  11. TOSL – Code Blue
  12. Yazoo – Situation
  13. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome
  14. America – Horse With No Name
  15. Sonic Youth – My Friend Goo
  16. Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me
  17. Skyhooks – Balwyn Calling
  18. Stone Roses – She’s My Sister
  19. Judy Tzuke – Stay With Me Till Dawn
  20. Human League – Seconds
  21. The Cult – Brother Wolf, Sister Moon
  22. Promises – Baby It’s You
  23. Visage – Fade To Grey
  24. Heart – White Lightning Wine
  25. Annie Lennox – Little Bird
  26. Placebo – Every You Every Me
