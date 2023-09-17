Set The Controls: 2023-09-17

- Display Homes – CCTV
- Catalouge – Synchronised
- Tele Novella – Eggs in One Basket
- Boptronics – Another Life
- No Crown – Days on End
- Coldwave – Buster
- Automatic – Lucy
- Hunters and Collectors – Alligator Engine
- Bar Italia – Nurse!
- John Foxx – Europe after the Rain
- Drop Nineteens – Scapa Flow
- Mildred Maude – Elliott’s Floor
- Avi Buffalo – Skeleton Painting
- Rip Rig and Panic – Storm the Reality Asylum
- Liela Moss – Atoms at Me
- The Go-Betweens – It Could Be Anyone
- Claire Cronin – Bloodless
- Hurrah – Troubled Brow
- Frankie Broyles – Color Set
- Malaria! – Macht (Power)
- Deep Sea Data – Science Fiction
- Laughing Clowns – Knife in the Head
- Carnations – Money
- Lavender Flu – Assorted Promenades
- Cable Ties – Crashing Through
