Set The Controls: 2023-09-17

September 17, 2023

  1. Display Homes – CCTV
  2. Catalouge – Synchronised
  3. Tele Novella – Eggs in One Basket
  4. Boptronics – Another Life
  5. No Crown – Days on End
  6. Coldwave – Buster
  7. Automatic – Lucy
  8. Hunters and Collectors – Alligator Engine
  9. Bar Italia – Nurse!
  10. John Foxx – Europe after the Rain
  11. Drop Nineteens – Scapa Flow
  12. Mildred Maude – Elliott’s Floor
  13. Avi Buffalo – Skeleton Painting
  14. Rip Rig and Panic – Storm the Reality Asylum
  15. Liela Moss – Atoms at Me
  16. The Go-Betweens – It Could Be Anyone
  17. Claire Cronin – Bloodless
  18. Hurrah – Troubled Brow
  19. Frankie Broyles – Color Set
  20. Malaria! – Macht (Power)
  21. Deep Sea Data – Science Fiction
  22. Laughing Clowns – Knife in the Head
  23. Carnations – Money
  24. Lavender Flu – Assorted Promenades
  25. Cable Ties – Crashing Through
