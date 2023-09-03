Set The Controls: 2023-09-03

Written by on September 3, 2023

  1. Cosmetics – Tell Me
  2. Omni – After Dinner
  3. Good News – Kishki
  4. Shop Assistants – All Day Long (slow version)
  5. Water Machine – Water Machine Pt. II
  6. The Go-Betweens – Careless
  7. Deep Sea Data – Oblivion
  8. Ultramarine – British Saratoga
  9. Pink Industry – What I wouldn’t Give
  10. Duvet – Girlcow
  11. Mildred Maude – Trevena
  12. Cult of Lip – Kissing Embers
  13. Talking Heads – Heaven
  14. Benoit Pioulard – Maginot
  15. XTC – Senses Working Overtime
  16. Cucumaras – Bleachers Yard
  17. Chris and Cosey – October Love Song
  18. Blush Club – Birthday Hat
  19. Lavender Flu – Her Smoke Rose up forever
  20. Star House – Futurecast
  21. Echo and the Bunnymen – Higher Hell
  22. Oopsie Daisies – Illusioned Broken-Toys
  23. Hunters and Collectors – Alligator Engine
  24. Glazyhaze – Saltless
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-09-03

Current track

Title

Artist